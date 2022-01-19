The Coos History Museum will relaunch their First Tuesday Talk program in February with a space-tastic presentation titled, “Apollo 14: Coos Bay Connection” presented by Becky Soules. This program will be held on February 1 and has a new start time of 6 p.m. with the museum doors open from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. This inter-stellar presentation will be available in a hybrid format, both in person at the CHM and online via Zoom. Registration is free for members, $7 for non-members joining in person, and non-members joining online will now receive a reduced price of $5.
For this talk, public historian Becky Soules will speak about an Apollo 14 Command Module Pilot named Stuart Roosa, and how he, Coos Bay,and moon trees are all part of an out-of-this-world historic event.
For information or to register, visit the CHM website (cooshistory.org/events/first-tuesday-talks-feb-2022), visit the musuem, email education@cooshistory.org, or call 541-756-6320 x216.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
