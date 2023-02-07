The Coos History Museum will be hosting the February First Tuesday Talk program on February 7, at 6:00 p.m. Emma Ronai-Durning will lead a discussion about Rural Organizing Project, a state-wide organization that supports a multi-issue, rural-centered, grassroots base in Oregon. The program will be hosted as an online only lecture via Zoom. Registration for this presentation is free for CHM Members, and $5 for non-members.
Join Emma Ronai-Durning for a free flow discussion about how our community can build and support a shared standard of human dignity: the belief in the equal worth of all communities, the need for equal access to justice and the right to self-determination. 2023 marks the fourth decade since a network of rural human dignity groups came together to defend democracy and defeat Measure 9, a homophobic ballot measure put forward by the Oregon Citizens Alliance. Since then, that network became the Rural Organizing Project and together they have won important victories and learned crucial lessons in what makes rural organizing successful for the long haul.
