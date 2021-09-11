The Coos History Museum is recruiting volunteers to join their team of front desk docents. The museum is seeking lovers of history, local experts and anyone who loves engaging with the public about all things Coos County. Duties include greeting guests, ringing up admissions as well as giving a brief introduction to the museum and working in the museum store.
The museum is currently seeking volunteers who can commit to at least one three hour shift a week. They offer two shifts from 1 1a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They are currently in need of someone to work the Tuesday morning shift and Friday afternoon shift.
A background check is required and may take up to two weeks to process. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, contact Jessica Howell at 541-756-6320 ext 216, email volunteer@cooshistory.org or fill out a volunteer application online at cooshistory.org/volunteer-employment-opportunities/
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
