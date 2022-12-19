Museum improvements

The Coos County Historical Society recently completed phase II of its waterfront property improvements.

 Contributed photo

The Coos County Historical Society is excited to announce the completion of Phase II of its waterfront property improvements. In July 2022, Executive Director Marcia Hart announced the approval of its Coos Bay Urban Renewal Grant request for Phase II of the multi-phased project, to improve the museum’s exterior space.  

The museum’s grant request included costs for the construction of the boardwalk, which extends the concrete walkway from Coos Bay Village to the southern edge of the property; an ADA compliant slope near the front and back edges of the museum, and an ADA ramp with stairs to connect to the Coos Bay Village walkway/pier area to the north. Legendary Enterprises completed the work and the walkway is now open to the public to enjoy.



