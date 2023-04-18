Hinsdale Gardens
Courtesy Photo

The public can view a woodland garden boasting hundreds of rhododendrons, camellias, and azaleas – some more than a century old, just outside Reedsport this Spring.

Officials from the Bureau of Land Management and the Friends of Hinsdale Garden invite visitors to enjoy hundreds of blooming flowers in the historic garden on Saturday, April 29 and May 13. A previous tour was held April 15.

Hinsdale Gardens
Hinsdale Gardens
1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Coos or Douglas County?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments