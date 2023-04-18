The public can view a woodland garden boasting hundreds of rhododendrons, camellias, and azaleas – some more than a century old, just outside Reedsport this Spring.
Officials from the Bureau of Land Management and the Friends of Hinsdale Garden invite visitors to enjoy hundreds of blooming flowers in the historic garden on Saturday, April 29 and May 13. A previous tour was held April 15.
“The garden was very artfully planned and was designed in layers,” said Megan Harper, with the Bureau of Land Management. “There are tall Spruce Trees and Douglas Firs, a layer of really tall rhododendrons and camellias and layers of azaleas.”
A successful businessman, Howard Hinsdale began transforming Spruce Reach Island in the mid 1940’s. He thoughtfully imported and planted different varieties of plants and trees from around the world including China, England, Scotland, and other European countries.
Harper said Hinsdale planned it so the plants would bloom sequentially throughout the spring – and was very passionate and organized about it.
The Bureau of Land Management acquired the property in the early 1990s, at the same time as the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area. Harper said the BLM didn’t know quite how special the property was, until they started doing some digging into its’ history, along with local community members, the Friends of Hinsdale Garden, and the American Rhododendron Society.
“This is a unique and special place,” Harper said. “This is a woodland garden. It was created in a style that was meant to seem like you are walking through the woods and seeing all these plants and flowers along the way, and it feels a little bit wild.”
Visitors will ride shuttles to the garden from the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area and check-in to get a ride at the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area pavilion.
"We are excited to have visitors back at the garden after a three-year break," said Matt Bailey, Umpqua Field Office Manager. "Walking through the garden surrounded by 30-foot-tall rhododendrons is a special experience."
There is no cost to view the gardens. They are open to any age and ability. A small bus will shuttle people to and from the garden from the Elk viewing pavilion every 10 to 15 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 and May 13.
The Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area pavilion is located at 48819 OR-38, Reedsport, OR 97467.
