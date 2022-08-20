Hispanic market

For the first time in Coos County, Oregon Pero En Espanol, Community Plus, Pony Village Mall and Coos Hispanic Allies are creating a Hispanic Market. This is a free family event from 2 to 7 p.m. August 20. Tickets will be required for indoor activities, you can register the day of the event.

This is an opportunity for Latino business owners to network, exhibit their products/services, share knowledge and interact with the communities in Coos County. This market will include music from DJ Fresa, cultural entertainment and delicious food.

