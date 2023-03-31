The O.H. Hinsdale Rhododendron Garden will be open to the public for three Saturdays in April and May 2023. Officials from the Bureau of Land Management and the Friends of Hinsdale Garden invite visitors to enjoy hundreds of blooming flowers in the historic garden this spring.
Visitors can tour the garden on April 15, April 29, and May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The garden is located along the Umpqua River, three miles east of Reedsport, Ore., on Highway 38. The garden contains hundreds of rhododendrons, camellias, and azaleas, some over 100 years old.
Visitors will ride shuttles to the garden from the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area. Visitors should check-in to get a ride at the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area pavilion, west of the garden on Highway 38. Parking at the garden is limited to administrative staff only.
"We are excited to have visitors back at the garden after a three-year break," said Matt Bailey, Umpqua Field Office Manager. "Walking through the garden surrounded by 30-foot-tall rhododendrons is a special experience."
Visitors should come prepared to walk on uneven surfaces, including wooded trails. Officials also recommend bringing water and sun protection.
The Bureau of Land Management, in partnership with the American Rhododendron Society and the Friends of Hinsdale Garden, have worked to restore the garden over time. The BLM acquired the rhododendron garden from a private owner in 1994. The woodland garden is a historic resource that is potentially eligible for inclusion on the Natural Register of Historic Places.
For more information, contact Ricardo Escobar or Megan Harper at the Bureau of Land Management at (541) 756-0100.
Photos and video of Hinsdale Garden are available at flic.kr/s/aHsk6t1zsN and youtu.be/Gk8OMc-mGU0
