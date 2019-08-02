NORTH BEND — Helping children and spreading joy is all in a day’s work for a Shriner.
“We’re about having fun and giving back,” said Tom Shine, the 2019 Hillah Shriners Potentate. “We work hard to provide support to our hospitals and help children in need.”
Shine joined hundreds of fellow Shriners last week at The Mill Casino-Hotel in North Bend to celebrate the 107th annual Pacific Northwest Shrine Association convention.
A shriner plays a gong while marching in a parade Saturday as they celebrate the 107th annual Pacific Northwest Shrine Association convention …
The convention, hosted by the Southern Oregon Temple Hillah Shriners, featured a long list of activities and events including a number of clown and motorized unit competitions as well as a parade.
According to Shine, who is also a part of the Coos County Shrine Club, this is the first time the convention was held in the Bay Area outside the Hillah Shrine Temple in Medford. One of the goals of the convention was to bring members from around the Pacific Northwest together to connect and rejoice in their brotherhood.
“Our ultimate goal is to improve our membership and support the hospitals,” he said. “We help a lot of children locally get to either the Shriner’s Hospital in Portland or Sacramento. We are really lucky to have two hospitals in our area.”
Currently, there are 22 Shrine Hospital’s for Children across the country. The hospitals usually provide treatment for children with orthopedic birth defects which require long term care and multiple surgeries, said Shine. Its hospital in Sacramento also provides specialty care for burn patients.
Shriners drive miniature cars Saturday as they celebrate the 107th annual Pacific Northwest Shrine Association convention in North Bend.
“I believe in so strongly what the Shrine does and the hospitals are a tremendous benefit to the patients and to our country,” said Shine. “I was really impressed by their work and that’s why I wanted to be a part of the organization.”
A former Shrine hospital patient herself, Megan Johnson, of Portland, was among the dozens of people who participated Friday in the clown competition. The 28-year-old nursing student said she was inspired at young age to get into clowning after a Shrine clown visited her at the hospital in Portland.
“I had just had major surgery and a clown named Punkin visited me in my room,” she said. “He did a bunch of magic tricks and I remember being so inspired that he made my painful state so much brighter.”
Shriners wave to other Shriners as they parade Saturday as they parade through North Bend during their annual Pacific Northwest Shrine Associa…
Johnson, whose clown name is Lollypop, said she reconnected with Punkin six years later where he mentored and trained her to become a hospital clown. Her time at the hospital she said was filled with great memories of caring staff, doctors and nurses who became like family.
“It’s really interesting seeing both sides of being a patient and seeing the organization’s perspective,” said Johnson. “I just love sharing the joy and making kids smile.”