The Langlois Lions is hosting the annual Mary Hildebrand Memorial Plant Sale Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the club, 48136 Floras Lake Loop. There will outstanding variety of garden, yard and house plants from A – Z.
Special attractions include: Woof’s pottery, Oregon Native Plant Society, South Coast Chapter information table staffed by native plant experts and general plant experts to answer your questions. In addition, a vendor from the LeafFilter Gutter Protection will be in an outside tent with demonstrations on this product.
Business support/ donations include: Valley Flora, Dragonfly Farm & Nursery, B & B Farm supply, Raincoast Arts, Old Souls Studios of Langlois, Currydale Farms, Stillwater Natives Nursery, 101 Plants & Garden Center, Nicki’s Knick Knacks of Port Orford. Copper Goose Nursery, Langlois Market, Candy’s Flowers, Tradewinds Bamboo Nursery, Westside Growers, Ray’s of Port Orford, Sea Breeze Florist, and Shinglehouse Nursery.
This is also a great opportunity to connect with other green thumbs and to support our charitable causes. Donations of unwanted or extra plants of any kind are gratefully accepted. Options include: set up day Thurs, May 18th at 10 am, may leave outside club door anytime in the few days before or bring to the plant sale itself, preferably earlier in the morning. Local pick up on plants and/or more info: Call 541 348- 2507, text 541 2451 1530, or e mail dmcderm@frontier.com.
