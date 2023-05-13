Langlois Lions Mary Hildebrand Memorial Plant Sale
Contributed image

The Langlois Lions is hosting the annual Mary Hildebrand Memorial Plant Sale Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the club, 48136 Floras Lake Loop. There will outstanding variety of garden, yard and house plants from A – Z.

Special attractions include: Woof’s pottery, Oregon Native Plant Society, South Coast Chapter information table staffed by native plant experts and general plant experts to answer your questions. In addition, a vendor from the LeafFilter Gutter Protection will be in an outside tent with demonstrations on this product.

