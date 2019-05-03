COOS BAY — Hilda Lopez celebrated her 100th birthday April 9 at Life Care Center of Coos Bay.
Lopez enjoyed the celebration with both local family and family from out of state, as well as her loving health care providers from Life Care. She was surrounded by beautiful balloons, decorations and people who love her. She wore a tiara as the birthday queen for the day.
It was the facility’s goal for Lopez to receive at least 100 cards for her birthday, a goal that was exceeded.
Lopez shared that the highlight of her party was when she was able to drink some champagne.“My birthday dream come true,” she said. She also enjoyed her favorite meal, pizza and cake, and had many giggles while she opened her cards and presents.
“Hilda is an amazing woman who raised two sons and worked many years as a secretary,” said Marketing and Admissions Director Dana Wolfe. “Both of her sons were at the party to celebrate their amazing mother, and are very supportive and loving toward her.”
Lopez loves animals and enjoys when her son’s dog comes to visit. She calls the canine her grandbaby.
At 100, Lopez continues to be a very active person. She enjoys music, watching movies, reading the newspaper, collecting items and watching the facility’s pet fish in the aquarium. Her favorite activity is bingo, which she attends twice a week.
“She seems to be a very lucky lady as she wins often,” said Wolfe.