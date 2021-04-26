South Slough National Estuarine and Research Reserve is offering a variety of programming this April. Get outdoors and add a spring to your step with some forest and nature journaling hikes at the South Slough Reserve.
Nature Hike—April 28, 1 p.m.
Hike through forest, marsh and swamp and explore the local flora and fauna. Learn about the latest research and stewardship projects at the reserve. This one-mile hike is of moderate difficulty. We will meet at South Slough Visitors Center. The hike lasts about two hours. Please dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water and snacks. This event is free; however, registration is required. The trip is limited to six participants. Reserve your spot by calling 541.888.5558 ext. 121.
Nature Journaling Hike—April 30, 1 p.m.
Come for a walk in the woods and learn the best practices for starting a nature journal. Discover how seeing a trail through pencil and pen can be one of the best ways to hike. This one-mile hike is of moderate difficulty. We will meet at the South Slough Visitor Center. The hike lasts about two hours. Please dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water and snacks. Pencil, paper and a clipboard will be provided for each participant. This event is free; however, registration is required. The trip is limited to six participants. Reserve your spot by calling 541.888.5558 ext. 121.
Reservations are required for these programs. A week or so prior to the event attendees will receive an email containing further information about our new safety guidelines to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Your health and wellbeing are the reserve’s top priority. Among other things, participants will need to wear a mask at all times. Additionally, a temperature check, using a no-touch digital forehead thermometer, will be performed at the beginning of the program. Any participants with a temperature higher than 100.4° F may not participate.
