COOS BAY ─ A vehicle caught fire on Highway 101 this afternoon.
Tessa Cupp, communications supervisor with the Coos Bay Police Department, said multiple 9-1-1 reports came in Wednesday afternoon of a black Dodge pickup on fire.
“Units arrived on scene to find (the truck) towing a trailer, fully engulfed,” Cupp said.
The vehicle was on Highway 101 at Basset-Hyland, Cupp said. It was pulled over between north-bound and south-bound lanes.
“There was no report of an accident,” Cupp said. “The cause of the fire is unknown.”
Cupp said that at least three law enforcement units and two fire engines were on scene as of 3 p.m.
“Right now, we have one south-bound lane and one north-bound lane open,” she said. “The fire is controlled.”
Cupp stated that the vehicle is in the process of being removed from the roadway.
