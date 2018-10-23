DOUGLAS COUNTY — A man was pronounced deceased at the scene following a fatal accident at milepost 21 on Highway 38 in Douglas County.
An Oregon State Police press release revealed that at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday a 2012 Kenworth truck towing double fuel tanks was westbound on Highway 38 near Wells Creek between Elkton and Scottsburg when it struck a large black cow standing in the roadway. The vehicle lost control, traveled off the roadway and struck a power pole.
The operator of the truck sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cow also died on scene.
The commercial motor vehicle was carrying 7,500 gallons of gasoline and 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel. An unknown amount of each substance has leaked out of the tanks. Cleanup crews are on scene assessing the environmental impact of the leak.
OSP is being assisted by Scottsburg Fire and Rescue, Elkton Fire and Rescue, Reedsport Fire and Rescue, Roseburg Hazmat, North Douglas County Fire, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Lower Umpqua Ambulance, Douglas Electric Cooperative, and ODOT.