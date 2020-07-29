DRAIN — Oregon Highway 38 (Umpqua Highway) is now open to a single lane of traffic at milepost 44, about seven miles west of Drain.
A pilot car and flaggers are providing traffic control. Motorists should expect congestion and delays until both lanes are opened and traffic clears.
The highway had been closed for more than two hours after a tree fell into the roadway and nearby powerlines, causing a grass fire.
Emergency crews responding to fight the blaze included the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Elkton and North Douglas Fire District. Douglas Electric Cooperative also responded to the scene. There was no detour.
