A recent shift to higher temperatures in combination with windy conditions have forced fire restrictions across Southwest Oregon to increase. The fire danger level on Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands in Jackson and Josephine counties has raise to moderate (blue). The restriction change went into effect Monday.
Public fire restrictions include:
- No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels.
- No fireworks on forest lands.
- Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited.
- Campfires are allowed only in designated campgrounds. Portable stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels may be used in other locations.
- Motorized vehicles are allowed only on improved roads; one shovel and one gallon of water, or one 2.5-pound or larger fire extinguisher, is required while traveling.
- Smoking while traveling will only be allowed in enclosed vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water and other specifically designated locations.
- Chain saws may not be used between 1-8 p.m. during moderate fire danger. During hours outside of this time frame, chain saws may be used but require that the operator have one shovel and one 8-ounce or larger fire extinguisher at the work site. A fire watch is also required for one hour after each chainsaw use.
- Cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is not allowed between 1-8 p.m. during moderate fire danger. These activities will be allowed during hours outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site.
- The mowing of dead or dried grass with power-driven equipment is not allowed between 1-8 p.m. during moderate fire danger. This restriction does not include mowing of green lawns, or equipment used for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.
- Any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine-use not specifically mentioned is not allowed between 1-8 p.m. during moderate fire danger. Use of any spark-emitting internal combustion engine is allowed outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site.
- Any electric fence controllers must be approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, and be installed and used in compliance with the fence controller’s instructions for fire safe operation.
For more information about the Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire season public restrictions, call the Southwest Oregon District Office at 541-664-3328 (Medford Unit) or 541-474-3152 (Grants Pass Unit).