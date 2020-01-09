COOS COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for south central Oregon Coast and Curry County coast from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Dangerously large breaking waves of 28 to 32-feet are expected to hit west and northwest facing beaches along the south central Oregon Coast and Curry County, according to the advisory.
“Extremely large breaking waves will create very hazardous conditions along beaches and area shorelines,” said the National Weather Service. “Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected.”
People are advised to stay off beaches, rocks, jetties, piers and other waterside infrastructure as the beaches and coastlines will become hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions.
For more information on the high surf warning, visit www.weather.gov/Medford.