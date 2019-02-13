SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a high surf advisory, which is in effect from 4 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
A heavy northwest swell will bring high surf to the southern Oregon beaches. Average breaker heights will increase to 25 feet late Thursday night and peak at 27 feet Friday.
Surf will build late Thursday night, peak Friday, then slowly subside Friday night into Saturday morning.
A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Stay away from piers and jetties, which may be inundated by the high surf. Sneaker waves are also a possibility. Never turn your back on the ocean.
