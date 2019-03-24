Try 3 months for $3
Bay Area Hospital

The Bay Area Hospital is the largest hospital on the Oregon coast.

 Bethany Baker, The World

COOS BAY — Bay Area Hospital issued an order Friday restricting visitors 18 years of age and younger from entering its Family Birth Center due to a high number of flu cases in the greater Coos Bay community.

According to a press release by Bay Area Hospital, the order was put into place to ensure the safety of one of its most vulnerable patients. Anyone who is above the age of 18 will have to wear a mask prior to entering the center.

“We are monitoring our flu statistics and may be implementing further restrictions in the future,” said Chief Development Officer Barbara Bauder in the press release.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter