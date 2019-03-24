COOS BAY — Bay Area Hospital issued an order Friday restricting visitors 18 years of age and younger from entering its Family Birth Center due to a high number of flu cases in the greater Coos Bay community.
According to a press release by Bay Area Hospital, the order was put into place to ensure the safety of one of its most vulnerable patients. Anyone who is above the age of 18 will have to wear a mask prior to entering the center.
“We are monitoring our flu statistics and may be implementing further restrictions in the future,” said Chief Development Officer Barbara Bauder in the press release.