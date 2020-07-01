EMPIRE — High levels of enterococcus bacteria were identified in the wastewater effluent for the Empire Treatment Plant at 490 Fulton Ave. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the City’s wastewater contract operator notified the Department of Environmental and the Oregon Emergency Response System of the issue and signs have been posted at the beach access near the outfall located at the most westerly end of Fulton Avenue, warning people of the potential high bacteria limits.
Prior to harvesting shellfish, it is recommended that people check with the Department of Agriculture and/or Coos County Public Health for any updates.
The City of Coos Bay must meet wastewater effluent limits per the requirements set forth in the DEQ discharge permit. One of the effluent limit parameters is enterococcus bacteria. Enterococcus is an indicator of the presence of fecal material in water and, therefore, of the possible presence of disease-causing bacteria, viruses and protozoa.
Enterococcus is typically not considered harmful to humans, but their presence in the environment may indicate that other disease-causing agents such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa may also be present.
"The idea is that if during the wastewater treatment process if we kill or significantly reduce the enterococcus bacteria, we have removed the harmful viruses and bacteria," the press release explained.
The contract operator is currently investigating the cause for the high rnterococcus results and will test daily until the test results are back to meeting permit limits. Anyone with questions regarding this incident can contact the City of Coos Bay Public Works at 541-269-8918.
