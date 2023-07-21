campfire

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Coos Bay District officials are limiting where campfires are allowed on BLM-managed lands in southwest Oregon as the weather warms and fire danger increases across the forest.

Starting on July 22, 2023, at 12:01 a.m., campfires are only allowed at Loon Lake, Smith River Falls, and Edson Creek Campgrounds. Visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquified or bottled fuels. Otherwise, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited.

“Conditions are warm and dry, and we are seeing an increase in wildfire activity on the south coast. By following these restrictions, visitors can help us prevent human caused fires on our public lands,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay District Manager.

