Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Coos Bay District officials are limiting where campfires are allowed on BLM-managed lands in southwest Oregon as the weather warms and fire danger increases across the forest.
Starting on July 22, 2023, at 12:01 a.m., campfires are only allowed at Loon Lake, Smith River Falls, and Edson Creek Campgrounds. Visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquified or bottled fuels. Otherwise, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited.
“Conditions are warm and dry, and we are seeing an increase in wildfire activity on the south coast. By following these restrictions, visitors can help us prevent human caused fires on our public lands,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay District Manager.
In addition to campfires, the following activities are restricted:
- Smoking is only allowed while in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water, or at designated areas.
- Operating a motor vehicle and parking off road (including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles)is only allowed on improved roads and trail systems free of flammable vegetation. Motorcycle riding on the Blue Ridge Trail System is only allowed on the improved roads.
- Using fireworks, exploding targets or tracer ammunition is prohibited.
- Chainsaw use is allowed between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Each saw being used must have one shovel and one fire extinguisher of at least 8-ounce capacity.
Visitors to BLM-managed lands are also required to carry with them tools to ensure small fires can be put out quickly. These tools include a shovel, axe, and at least one gallon of water or a 2.5-pound fire extinguisher.
Violation of these restrictions can result in a fine up to $100,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year.
The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In