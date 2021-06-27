The Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation is proud to announce the second Patty J. Barton Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Jasmine Herrera of Coos Bay. This is a $20,000 renewable award to be issued over qualifying terms as the requirements of performance are met.
Patty J. Barton was a long time Zonta member with a passion for women choosing to face their life's challenges by improving their status through education. Jasmine Herrera exemplifies these qualities and goals. Patty's husband, Jon Barton, began the scholarship fund from donations upon Patty’s death in 2018. Through club fundraising efforts, Zonta has been able to grow and now uses the funds to honor Patty with the award that will support Herrera with her education.
Herrera was born in Los Angeles, moving to Coos Bay at the age of 8. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 2017, enrolling at Southwestern Oregon Community College, where she is a nursing student. As a Mexican American, first-generation college student, Spanish was her first language. Jasmine learned English at age 4. Upon graduation from SWOCC in 2022, her plan is to enroll at Oregon Health Sciences University to pursue her goal of becoming a nurse practitioner. Her long-term plan is to remain in Coos County working in the field of mental health.
The Zonta Foundation received 27 amazing applicants for the scholarship and the decision was difficult. The selection process reduced the pool to six applicants who received personal interviews. Shirley MacAdam, the PJB Scholarship chair said, “It is inspirational to witness the many women in our community pursuing their college educations all over the United States and in a variety of fields. We encourage all of you to keep an eye on our club website zontacoosbayarea.org every January for the many scholarships we plan to continue to provide. A third PJB Scholarship will be awarded in 2022.”
In Jasmine's application she wrote, “I believe cultural awareness and advocacy is essential knowledge for a nurse to have…Being culturally aware can create a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system.”
