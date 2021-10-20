The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District is applying herbicide to non-native European beachgrass and scotch broom at Bastendorff Beach in a multi-year effort to restore a native plant to the area that was previously believed to be extinct in the region. Initial herbicide treatments were finished Oct. 15, 2021.
European beachgrass and scotch broom growing on approximately eight acres at the south end of Bastendorff Beach is being spot-sprayed with glyphosate. The herbicide kills the roots of weeds, including grasses. It is considered safe for use in forest and aquatic areas and has been approved for use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The BLM is spraying European beachgrass and scotch broom to create open sand habitat to eventually introduce pink sand verbena to the beach. Pink sand verbena was once common along the beaches from Vancouver to northern California, blanketing areas with its clusters of pink and white flowers that bloom June through September. According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the number of pink sand verbena populations has declined drastically over the past 30 years, having been outcompeted on the sand by introduced European beachgrass. The most stable populations grow along the southern Oregon Coast, including one population growing nearby on the North Spit of Coos Bay.
Visitors to Bastendorff Beach can easily identify and avoid the herbicide treatment areas. Blue dye added to the herbicide shows where it has been applied, and signs are posted along the border of the treatment area. Trails to the beach remain open.
Questions about the project can be directed to the Coos Bay District Office at (541) 756-0100.
