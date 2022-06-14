Boxcar Hill Campground representatives presented checks totaling over $4,000 to the North Bend School District for the McKinney Vento Program and to the Coos Bay School District for their school-based program, the ARK Project. Both area programs serve underserved and houseless students. Todd Goergen, co-owner stated “ Every year our camp hosts and guests participate in a fund raiser to benefit area charities. This year we selected these two programs due to the valuable resources they provide our kids and community.”
