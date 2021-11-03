Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller announced last week that she is retiring at the end of the year.
Heller has worked for Coos County for more than 19 years, the last four as county clerk. She was appointed as clerk in 2017 and elected to the seat in 2018. She is leaving office a year before her term ends. The Coos County Board of Commissioners will appoint a replacement to serve through the end of 2022.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the citizens of Coos County for the privilege to serve you," Heller said. "It has been an honor to represent you as your county clerk."
Heller served as the county election director from 2004 to 2017, when she was appointed clerk. Before becoming elections director, she worked as an office specialist in land records and elections.
She said she has enjoyed serving the county, but she is ready to spend more time with her family.
“I am at a point in my life where I am ready to spend time with my family and friends," Heller said. "My husband and I are ready to start working on our bucket list. Leaving public service is hard for me, as I have truly enjoyed each day, but knowing that my outstanding and dedicated staff will carry on to serve the public, allows me move on to the next chapter of my life.”
