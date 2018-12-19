COOS COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Medford issued a High Wind Warning in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
According to a press release from Coos County Emergency Manager Mike Murphy about the warning, winds were expected to head south at 40 to 50 miles an hour with gusts of 60 to 80 miles an hour.
Winds are expected to peak late Thursday morning.
Locations of the high wind include the headlands of the coast, including Cape Blanco, and elevated portions of U.S. Highway 101.
Strong winds will make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose items will be blown about. Property and tree damage is possible.
Hazard areas can be viewed in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD