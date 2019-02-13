ASHLAND — Oregon Department of Transportation is holding all southbound commercial truck traffic on Interstate 5 at Ashland, Exit 11, due to heavy snow in the corridor south to Redding. All southbound traffic is being stopped at Yreka.
Chains must be carried with all southbound vehicles that are not 4x4 or all wheel drive. Expect winter driving conditions at higher elevations of southern Oregon.
Travelers driving over southern Oregon mountain passes should expect extreme winter conditions into Thursday. That includes all I-5 mountain passes from Mt. Shasta north to Canyon Mountain, and includes all Cascade Mountain passes and the U.S. 97 corridor.
Lower elevations, including the coast highways, will see heavy rains. Expect delays and difficult driving conditions.
Drivers should be prepared with with chains, coats, gloves, blanket, full tank of gas, cell phone, water and snacks.
Know before you go: In Oregon: https://tripcheck.com; In California: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov