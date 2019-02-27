COOS BAY — Wastewater from two locations spilled into Coos Bay on Monday, Feb. 25.
In a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the overflow was a result from the intense rain, which dumped five inches of water onto the city through Sunday and Monday. The two sanitary sewer overflows happened at the alley north of Golden Avenue between South 2nd Street and South Broadway Street, while the second was at the alley north of Curtis Avenue between South 4th Street and South 2nd Street.
“The (sanitary sewer overflow) continued for approximately seven hours and total of 36,750 gallons escaped the sewer system and entered Coos Bay via the storm drain system,” the release said, coming from Pump Station #1. “The increased rainfall and saturated ground impacts the sanitary sewer system because of a condition called inflow and infiltration (I/I). I/I occurs when ground water and surface water enter into the sewer system through deficiencies in the pipe. Unfortunately, this is common in aging infrastructure.”
The city has reported the overflow to the Oregon Emergency Response System and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
“Any questions or observation of sewer escaping out of a manhole please contact the City of Coos Bay Public Works Department at (541) 269-8918 immediately to investigate the situation,” the release said.