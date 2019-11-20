NORTH BEND — A group of artists have come together to sell their wares this holiday season.
Hearts and Hands Artisan and Craft Sale opened inside Pony Village Mall this month and will remain open during regular mall hours through Dec. 27. The artist group that runs the seasonal shop has been opening Hearts and Hands twice a year for almost two decades, according to member Annie Inman.
Jennifer Bearden works on a display at the Hearts and Hands shop open for the holidays at Pony Village Mall in North Bend.
“We just do fun things,” Inman said. “This is our way to make our wares sold and let people know there are a lot of talented people in the area. Everything here is all pretty unique.”
Hearts and Hands is operated by a juried group of nearly 30 local artists, including photographers, jewelers, candle makers, seamstresses and woodworkers. The store is divided into categories, keeping themed artwork together even though one table may feature multiple artists.
“There is a section for pretty much everything from holiday, beach, baby, pets, sports, so many things,” said Inman, one of the featured jewelers at the shop. “(Items) are different every day at the store too because we go home to work on our wares and then bring them in.”
Not only does Inman make jewelry, but also crochets, does shell art and makes ponchos. Inside the store, other artists have made candles that look like coffees and espressos while another artist has printed their photographs onto metal sheets.
“This is an outlet for what we consider our talent,” Inman laughed.
For other local artists to join the juried group, Inman invites them to walk into the store and sign up.