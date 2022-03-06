Last week, the Oregon Senate Democrats voted to exclude Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) from the chamber floor and State Capitol building for respectfully refusing to wear a mask. In a motion brought forward by the super majority Democrats, they silenced over 140,000 Oregonians with a simple majority vote. All Senate Republicans opposed the motion and supported Senator Heard. He released the following statement:
“In a time when virtually no legislative bodies, both foreign and domestic, are requiring masks during speech and debate, Oregon Democrats have seen fit to not only continue to expel the people of Oregon from their House and Senate chambers, but to also silence the voice of opposition through the tyranny of mob rule over the rights of the individual.
“Governor Brown stated the metrics for ‘reopening’ the state would be that 70% of the adults be vaccinated. As of Tuesday, according to OHA’s data over 75% have been vaccinated fully, and over 80% have received at least one dose.
“She had stated that she would remove indoor mask mandates by the end of March or once we reached less than 400 hospitalizations. She has now moved that up to March 19. For the week of February 13, which is the most recent data from OHA, Oregon was down to 390 hospitalizations. Since then, our daily case number has trended down which means we might be well under the 400-person threshold already. Even the CDC is slated to relax their masking recommendations as soon as tomorrow. With moving targets and delayed metrics, who is to say that mask mandates shouldn’t be removed even by the Democrats' own rules.
“This goes to show that this is no longer about health. This has never been about protecting citizens. This is a clear demonstration of tyrannical power and it shows how eager the Democrats are to wield it. The people of Senate District 1 will not submit to this government overreach.”
