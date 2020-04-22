NORTH BEND — On Tuesday, May 5, North Bend Public Library will host the May edition of our Brown Bag Health webinars, “Food as Medicine.” Stephanie Polizzi of the Oregon State University Extension Service will show how foods can prevent and reverse many of today's chronic diseases.
The webinar will be a Zoom presentation. The link, https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/229803250, will be available at the library’s website and Facebook page, and the webinar is expected to last 1 hour. Participants may ask questions and receive real-time answers. After the initial presentation, the recording will be available at the library website.
The rest of the series will premiere live at noon on the first Tuesday of the month. Future programs scheduled are:
"The Fire Within" on Tuesday, June 2 — Putting out the fire of inflammation with food choices.
"Plant Power" on Tuesday, July 7 — How eating plant foods can prevent or reverse most of today’s chronic diseases.
"Intermittent Fasting" on Tuesday, Aug. 4 — Health Benefits of Intermittent Fasting Different types of fasting & potential health benefits.
"Sitting is the New Smoking" on Tuesday, Sept. 1 — How long periods of sitting contribute to chronic diseases.
"Magic Beans" on Tuesday, Oct. 6 — Using these inexpensive gems to lower cholesterol and prevent diabetes.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or visit the website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
