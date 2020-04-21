COOS BAY — A “Coos County Reopen Rally” has been scheduled for the first weekend in May, concerning local public health officials. Over the past week, similar protests have taken place across the country and in Redmond in Central Oregon. to urge the government on both a local and national scale to reopen.
This has brought dozens and hundreds of individuals together in a time in which Oregonians have been told to stay at home and to practice social distancing.
“I can say that it would be against the current guidance and proper steps to ensure the safety of our community to participate or throw an event like this. It would be seemingly irresponsible from a public health standpoint to congregate in a setting like that during a situation in which you could pass on a concerting virus,” said Eric Gleason, a spokesman for Coos Health and Wellness.
The event is being run to coincide with a statewide gathering that is planned for the same day in Salem which was started by an organization titled Oregon Women for Trump. The Facebook group promoting the local event was created by radio host Rob Taylor, who cited health concerns for this event.
“It is a concern and we all have grandmothers, we all want to protect those people but we also realize that the consequences of not getting out there is going to be worse than the disease,” said Taylor, echoing a sentiment expressed by President Donald Trump.
“We have to risk getting in contact with each other. We have to risk that at a certain point because eventually we’re going to have to go out and communicate with each other and we’re going to come in contact with each other. All those things are going to happen and when it does happen, people are going to start getting sick. We can either do it now or we can do it later.”
Local health officials warned against how large groups of people together could foster the spread of the virus.
“Participating in an event like this is directly increasing the risk for our health care workers and first responders,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist for Coos Health and Wellness. “And so I certainly would ask them to think about that before they participate in such a situation.”
By bringing the event to Coos Bay, Taylor is hoping for a time when local businesses such as restaurants, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort and hotels can open back up.
“People are going to come to the coast whether we are open or not. People come here for one main reason: we’ve got the best view on the block. We’re sitting right here next to the Pacific Ocean and there’s no way you’re going to be able to stop the tourists this summer from coming out here,” said Taylor.
Coos Health and Wellness noted that while there are few cases in the region, the stay-home order has been necessary. Leon also warned against if things open up too quickly it may add to the time that individuals are encouraged to stay home.
“I would just suggest that part of the reason we’re doing these things is because we trust in public health experts and people that know a lot more than me about disease transmission,” said Leon. “Even though this has caused a lot of concern and community pain, it would be just awful if we let up and then there was another surge and we had to start all over again.”
Gleason conceded that if the event were to happen, he hoped all individuals would follow guidelines that have been put out.
“If these individuals choose to peacefully protest on that day, we would hope that they wear proper (personal protective equipment) and maintain social distance. If they are going to still do it, we hope that they are at least going to maintain their social distance and maintain proper PPE,” he said.
