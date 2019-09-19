COOS BAY — A health advisory was issued Wednesday for higher-than-normal levels of bacteria found in the water at Sunset Bay State Park Beach in Coos Bay.
The Oregon Health Authority issued the advisory in a press release letting people know to avoid direct contact with the water until the advisory is lifted.
The fecal bacteria found in the water is known to cause a number of health-related issues including diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses, said the release.
“While the advisory is in effect at Sunset Bay State Park Beach, visitors should avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water, and stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean,” said the press release. “Even if there is no advisory in effect, officials recommend avoiding swimming in the ocean within 48 hours after a rainstorm.”
Folks are still encouraged to take part in other recreational activities on the beach that do not involve coming in contact with water. Children and the elderly are advised to take extra precaution as they are especially vulnerable to illnesses from waterborne bacteria.
The status of water contact advisories at beaches is subject to change, the release said. For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482, or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).