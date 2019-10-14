LAKESIDE — As of Monday, Oct. 14, South Tenmile Lake was still under a recreational use health advisory, due to blue green algae blooms leaving harmful toxins in the water.
In samples taken Oct. 7, the Tenmile Lakes Basin Partnership found the levels of cyanotoxins were still above the Oregon Health Authority's algae toxin guidelines for human exposure. North Tenmile Lake has also been placed under a recreational use advisory, with levels in some areas well above safe guidelines.
As a result of the levels, residents and visitors are advised not to drink the lake's water — even if it's been boiled — and to take caution when playing in or near it, especially when participating in activities that could result in accidental swallowing of water, such as speed boating and water skiing. The OHA also advises being extra careful with children and pets. People who rely on the lake for drinking water are advised to follow the Oregon Health Division's recommendations for purification.
Signs of algae blooms in the area include a green- to blue-green appearance or discoloration in the water, a scummy surface and obvious blooms being visible. However, it has also been noted that toxins can still be present in water with no obvious signs of algae in the area. Common side effects of algae toxin exposure range from symptoms similar to food poisoning — nausea, flu-like symptoms, etc. — to more severe ones that could require hospitalization.