Firefighters from CFPA, Bridge RFD, and Myrtle Point RFD responded to a report of a trailer hauling hay on fire west of Bridge, Oregon along Hwy 42 on Monday, May 23rd.
The fire was caused by a bearing failure in the trailer axles, which caused the hay to ignite.
This fire is a reminder to always check your trailer before hauling to make sure your axles and tires are in good condition as well as making sure your safety chains are not going to drag on the ground.
For more information on fire prevention visit CFPA at www.coosfpa.net or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
