A local family is fulfilling a lifelong dream opening a new restaurant in North Bend.
Matt Mcginnis and Keonna Reid recently held a grand opening for Hawaiian Grindz The business owners said they wanted to offer the community a different kind of cuisine.
“The reason we did Hawaiian food was we because we wanted to do something different that we don't have in the area,” Reid said.
The business owners said Hawaiian food has always been one of their favorites. They have travelled to different areas to try different Hawaiian restaurants. Then they started cooking the cuisine at home. Now, they are excited to share Hawaiian food with their customers.
Hawaiian Grindz menu includes island favorites Huli Huli chicken, Kalua pork, teriyaki beef and island veggies. The plate meals come with island mac and rice. The restaurant also offers Loco Moco, a hamburger patty on a bed of rice topped with brown gravy and a sunny side egg – and Hawaiian classic Spam Musubi.
The menu also features shaved ice and a variety of desserts.
“Our cakes are made with natural nectars. They have been insanely popular since the day we opened,” Reid said.
Hawaiian Grindz owners said they have been working on their menu and recipes and decided to hold the grand opening to celebrate working out the kinks of their new business.
“We wanted to get the business down, get a good vibe going in the kitchen and get all the recipes perfected before we did a grand opening, and fix any negative reviews we have had,” Mcginnis said.
“There were things that we were learning. There was new equipment we had to buy. There was new staff that we had to train up, and now everyone is very comfortable in the position they're in and we felt that it was a good time to really launch everything,” Reid added.
The new business owners said they are excited to bring a family-owned restaurant to the community.
“I'm most excited about the customers. I've had a lifelong dream of owning a restaurant and cooking good food for people,” Mcginnis said.
“We've started from the bottom figuring this out ourselves. Now, we are working to get the name out and we're trying to build an empire for ourselves and our kids to show them what it's like, and have something to pass down to them if they choose,” he said.
Reid said she is also excited to get involved with community events and fundraisers.
“We are super family-oriented and community driven. We want everyone that comes in here to be happy and leave happy,” she said.
Hawaiian Grindz is located at 1055 Virginia Ave in North Bend. They can be reached at 541-808-0714. The business can also be found on Facebook at Hawaiian Grindz.
