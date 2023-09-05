Hawaiian Grindz Crew.JPG

A local family is fulfilling a lifelong dream opening a new restaurant in North Bend.

Matt Mcginnis and Keonna Reid recently held a grand opening for Hawaiian Grindz The business owners said they wanted to offer the community a different kind of cuisine.

Hawaiian Grindz sampler plate.JPG
Hawaiian Grindz shaved ice.JPG
