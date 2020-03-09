HAUSER — As part of a longtime tradition and community favorite, folks from all around Coos County once again gathered Saturday at North Bay Elementary School to celebrate the Hauser Rural Fire Department’s annual spaghetti feed.
For 45 years, the fire department has hosted the spaghetti dinner as a way to benefit the Hauser community and celebrate its volunteer firefighters and first-responders.
According to Hauser Rural Fire Chief Jerry Wharton, all the proceeds collected from Saturday’s event will go toward its association’s ongoing efforts to provide some extra help to families and residents in need.
The funds, which are divided into three different community programs, will be used throughout the year to help families in financial hardship. It’ll also be used to purchase educational materials for local area schools to teach students about fire safety and prevention.
The feed, which originally began as a way to support the fire department, has over the years transformed into a fundraiser for the community, said Wharton.
“This event is the one time a year where people from all over Hauser get a chance to connect with their neighbors,” said Wharton. “It really brings the whole community together.”
In addition to its assortment of live music and entertainment, this year the spaghetti feed also featured an appearance from one of the survivors of the fishing vessel that capsized earlier this year along the Coos Bay North Jetty.
Matthew Herrmann, of Port Orford, who was a part of the crew inside the 38-foot Pacific Miner, the vessel that flipped upside-down, recounted the harrowing details that led to the boat capsizing.
As previously reported in The World, the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend launched the search and rescue after its MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter, which was on a routine training flight, spotted the vessel overturned in the water.
After more than an hour of searching, firefighters from the Hauser Fire Department and the North Bay Fire District as well as other first-responders and emergency personnel on scene, discovered the fishermen were alive as they heard screaming from the wreckage.
Rescuers used electric saws to cut through the boat and free the men trapped inside.
“(When I saw them) I was just so grateful,” said Herrmann. “I’ve never felt better in my life than in that moment. From me and my family, just thank you guys. We appreciate you guys so much.”
A number of first-responders, who were all involved in the rescue, also appeared at Saturday’s spaghetti feed to reflect back on the rescue mission and to reunite with Herrmann as well as each other as the mission included emergency personnel from a different Coos County agencies.
Nothing short of a miracle, the first-responders talked about how rare it was that all fishermen survived the incident given the hazardous conditions and circumstances that surrounded it.
“Well I can say it’s really unique that this kind of big incident happened when it did because we had just gotten together with all the agencies not just North Bay and Hauser, but some other ones in Coos Bay and North Bend to talk about how we would respond to a big incident,” said U.S. Coos Bay Coast Guard Chief Ryan Clendenen. “We talked about our communication systems, how we would do the call outs, what radio channels we’d operate on and it was a really productive meeting. One that we haven’t had in probably years.”
Clendenen, among other things, credits that meeting between all the agencies with allowing them to work so seamlessly with one another. He pointed out the effective and constant communication shared between the rescue helicopter, boats and the ground crews as another element that contributed to the rescue’s success.
Lt. John Aldrich, of the North Bay Fire District, echoed Clendenen’s comments and added that timing also played a major factor. At the time of the rescue, the tide had dropped significantly and continued to drop to the point where it allowed rescuers enough of a window to access the vessel and the men inside.
“This was just one of those times where everything for whatever reason just lined up the way it was supposed to,” said Aldrich. “You could go out there and all that can happen and the end result could still be tragic … everything that needed to happen, happened. It just all feel into place.”
In addition to the Hauser Rural Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard Station Coos Bay and the North Bay Fire District, other agencies including the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston Fire District, Oregon State Police, Bay Cities Ambulance and the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend also provided assistance.
“I prayed as I went out on the jetty that the guys would be found safe and if nothing else that we’d find their bodies to return to their families,” said North Bay firefighter/EMT Daniel Cook. “I believe this was miraculous. I believe God’s hand was in this.”
The first-responders received a standing ovation at Saturday’s spaghetti feed where countless community members thanked them for their service. A number of community partners also participated in the spaghetti feed including the Hauser and Lakeside Citizen Patrol as well as many others.
