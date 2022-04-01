The Hauser Rural Fire Protection District has won a grant to fund a new rescue van for their Dunes Rescue program.
Hauser Fire serves as the primary EMS first responders for dune rescue operations for a 25-square mile region of the ODNRA from the region surrounding Horsfall Beach to just south of Ten-Mile Creek near the Spinreel Campgrounds, responding to approximately 70 dune rescue calls in 2021, many of which involve significant injuries to multiple riders.
The $120,000 grant obtained through the Oregon State Parks ATV Grant program will purchase and adapt a new emergency rescue van for dune access and transport, allowing for more efficient and effective dune rescue services.
The new van will allow Hauser Fire to retire one of it’s two current rescue vans which was originally acquired in 1999 and has become less reliable due to years of wear and tear on the dunes. This grant came together through the volunteer efforts of HRFD Chief Jerry Wharton, local dune rescue supporters Krystal Hopper and Dr. Aaron Coyner, and Hauser Fire Volunteer Coleman Jody Phillips. It was a true team effort between facilitating the grant request, acquiring the necessary bids, and addressing the many challenges of a dune rescue program in our area. The initial grant request was submitted in December 2021.
In February Phillips and Wharton presented details to the ATV Grant Program Committee in Salem and emerged one of the highest ranked proposals.
