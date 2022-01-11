ODFW asks anglers who harvest a hatchery winter steelhead to put the snout in specially marked collection barrels in the Umpqua Basin. If the fish is coded wire tagged, anglers may win a gift card to Sportsman's Warehouse.
Bags for the snouts and tags with date and location of harvest are in the barrels. Anglers must include this information with the snout.
Collection barrels are at popular boat ramps around the Umpqua Basin, the Roseburg Sportsman's Warehouse and outside the ODFW office on North Umpqua Highway.
This is the fourth year of a study to refine hatchery release timing.
Hatchery winter steelhead are coded wire tagged and released in groups at different times in Canyonville acclimation sites. Tags contain the release date and group. This information shows which release timing is most beneficial to anglers, especially those fishing the South Umpqua River.
Prizes are drawn monthly through April 2022.
