MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point Chamber of Commerce held its annual Harvest Festival over the weekend where folks from around Oregon celebrated the start of the fall season and reveled in one another’s company.
Classic cars, artisan craft booths and food trucks filled the streets of downtown Myrtle Point on Saturday as dozens of people attended the event which has been held in town for the past 41 years.
Holden Quinn, 6, plays on hay bales with his sister Ceraza, 8, Saturday during the annual Harvest Festival in Myrtle Point.
Leon Brown, the coordinator for the classic car show, said the Harvest Festival is a huge economic boost for the city as it brings in crowds of visitors looking to enjoy the event as well as shop and eat downtown.
This year, the Show and Shine classic car show, which is among the festival’s most popular features, showcased about 52 cars. According to Brown, the number of people who participated in the show was a lot less than in previous years due to the rainy weather.
Over 50 awards were handed out Saturday to folks in a number of categories including people’s choice, which went to Danny and Sharon Beam, of Myrtle Creek, for their 1950 Chevrolet Fastback.
Keeping with tradition, the festival also featured a book sale hosted by the Myrtle Point Library, fiddle performances by Old Time Fiddlers and the Myrtle Point Volunteer Fire Department’s annual steak feed fundraiser, as well as a number of other activities.
For the second year, the festival also featured the Pin-Up Girl contest which called on women to dress up in their best vintage pin-up girl looks made popular during the 1940s and ‘50s.
A man holds a potted tree as drives his vintage tractor off Saturday through the annual Harvest Festival in Myrtle Point.
Longtime friends Brenda Womack, of Scio, and Sue Currey, of Lebanon, showed off their retro styles and competed in this year’s contest. According to Womack, the two often dress up for classic car shows around the state as a way to pay homage to the era that the cars come from.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Womack. “We always have folks come up to us saying the way we’re dressed brings back memories.”
For those interested in trying the pin-up style, Womack said its best to step out of your comfort zone and just go for it no matter what size and shape you are. Currey added it’s also important to incorporate your own personal style to your look.
The festival was once again sponsored by Napa Auto Parts, Myrtle Point Merchants, KBDN radio and the Myrtle Point Chamber of Commerce.