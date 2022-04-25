North Bend Public Library
The World

On Friday, May 13, harpists Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter return to North Bend Public Library, with a one-hour harp workshop in the afternoon and an evening concert at 6:30. Both the workshop and the concert are free.

At 2:30 pm, the workshop, Hands-on-Harps, will give participants the chance to see that the harp is a beginner-friendly instrumen

t. Attendees will create music, both well-known melodies and improvised tunes. Lynne created Hands-on-Harps in 2001 and has presented these interactive workshops at hospitals, schools, senior facilities, rehabilitation centers and summer camps. 

