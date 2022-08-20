Just the name Harley-Davidson brings out some sort of emotion in many people – excitement, joy, fear. There is just something about Harleys that make them stand out.
For some, owning and riding one is more than transportation, more than fun, more than excitement. For some, it’s a way of life.
Last weekend, that was evident across the region as more than 200 Harley enthusiasts came to Coos Bay for the Central Coast Rally, giving Harley lovers from throughout Oregon and opportunity to visit, celebrate and ride together.
The highlight of the three-day rally at The Mill Casino was when one lucky rider won a brand-new Harley XL 1200NS, but winning a new bike was not the goal for many.
Hawk Camacho came down for Canyonville to take part in the rally, his first rally in Oregon. He said he has ridden a Harley for eight years and has attended rallies in Texas and biggest of all in Sturgis, S.D.
So, what is that makes a Harley special to him?
“The sound,” he said instantly, “and the ride. You’re buying into the name. You’re keeping the Harley-Davidson name going.”
He said he enjoys attending rallies to spend time with others and to explore new areas.
“When you do the Poker Run, you learn the area. I saw a nice beach I didn’t know was there,” he said.
Alex Glover for Portland came to Coos Bay, saying spending a few days away from work and with other Harley riders is always fun.
“Being with other riders, being in beautiful weather, being able to ride all weekend and get away from jobs and have fun,” he said about why he attended the rally. “I’m going to get a good sunburn and hangover, maybe gamble a little bit and make some money.”
So why does Glover love the Harley?
Harleys just have more character than a lot of other bikes,” he said. “There’s an irreplaceable feeling riding a Harley.”
That feeling is something Josh Frecrksen understands well after nine years of riding a Harley. Frecrksen didn’t have to go far to attend since it was held in his hometown, but the said he enjoys rallies due to the camaraderie and joint interest among attendees.
So what is it about the Harley that speaks to Frecrksen?
“Freedom,” he said. “It just relaxing when you’re out there riding. Even though you may have 30 or 40 other guys around you, you’re alone.”
Frecrksen was one of the first riders to finish the Poker Run, and he said it was an enjoyable time among friends.
“You spend more time waiving at other riders than you do anything else,” he said.
