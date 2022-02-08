Seven years after JCPenney moved out of the Pony Village Mall, a new store has signed to move as an anchor at the North Bend mall.
Mall Operations Manager Kelsey Mulkey confirmed Monday that Harbor Freight is moving into the former JCPenney location. Harbor Freight signed a lease with the mall last Friday and began work at the mall Monday.
"We're really excited," Mulkey said. "We think they'll be a great addition to the community."
Harbor Freight is known nationwide for having an extensive selection of tools and other equipment, many sold at below-market value. Mulkey said the business is hoping to have a soft opening in May with a grand opening in June.
Mulkey said Pony Village Mall has been working with Harbor Freight for quite a while before the lease was agreed to last week.
"It's been a number of years," she said. "I think they first showed interest in the mall in 2015. They came back a couple of years ago and things moved pretty quickly."
Mulkey said having a store move into one of the larger spots at the mall is not only good for Pony Village Mall but also good for North Bend and the region.
"We're really excited to get the anchor space filled after it's been empty for so long," she said.
Mulkey said the Harbor Freight announcement could be just the start of things to come at Pony Village Mall.
"We do have another couple of things we're working on, but nothing that's confirmed yet," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In