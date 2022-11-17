Noordhoff update.jpg

The controversy that led to North Bend Councilor Susanna Noordhoff confronting a neighbor centered around this tree that sits between two properties.

 Contributed photo

North Bend City Councilor Susanna Noordhoff will face no criminal charges over an incident with her neighbor that occurred last month.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier released a statement November 4 saying he was not pursuing the harassment case against Noordhoff because there was not enough evidence showing Noordhoff pushed her neighbor with malice rather than in concern for her own safety.

