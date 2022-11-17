North Bend City Councilor Susanna Noordhoff will face no criminal charges over an incident with her neighbor that occurred last month.
Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier released a statement November 4 saying he was not pursuing the harassment case against Noordhoff because there was not enough evidence showing Noordhoff pushed her neighbor with malice rather than in concern for her own safety.
Frasier said despite Noordhoff admitting she pushed her neighbor, identified in court records as Erika Ware, there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a prosecution.
“Based on the evidence provided, I do not believe there is any question as to whether Susanna Noordhoff pushed Erika Fare,” Frasier wrote in his decision. “However, I would be unable to disprove a defense that the physical contact was made in response to the suspect’s belief that it was necessary to for her safety. Under ORS 166.065, to prove that Ms. Noordhoff committed the crime of harassment, the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ms. Noordhoff intentionally harassed or annoyed another person by subjecting the person to offensive physical contact. At trial, the sate had the burden of disproving a defense, other than alternative defenses, beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The case was a result of an incident in North Bend where Noordhoff approached Fare on the street where they both own properties. Noordhoff admitted she went to the home two houses down from her own after seeing an arborist looking at a large oak tree in the back yard of the neighbor’s home.
Noordhoff told The World when she went to the home, she brought up three topics with Ware. She first asked if Ware had reached out the neighbor who owns the home in between their properties because the tree sits on the property line of both residences. Noordhoff said her neighbor is a friend who spends considerable time away from North Bend and was not in the city at the time. She said since the tree sits on the property line, intersecting the fence at one point, she felt it was only fair he know of any plans before the tree was removed.
Noordhoff told The World she told Fare the city has a time limit of three days for parking trailers on the street because two trailers had been parked in front of the home. Noordhoff also told Fare she could do a better job as a landlord, bringing up a complaint about chickens roaming free in the yard and often leaving the property.
According to Frasier’s investigation, during the discussion, Noordhoff walked away before coming back. At that time, according to Noordhoff, Fare became aggressive and got in her face while cursing. Noordhoff says she then pushed Fare to protect herself.
“It is unclear why Ms. Noordhoff was inserting herself in business that did not concern her,” Frasier wrote. “However, I would be unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ms. Noordhoff intended to harass or annoy Ms. Fare and that Ms. Noordhoff did not believe the contact to be necessary for the purpose of defending herself.”
When the incident occurred, it was discussed publicly in a North Bend City Council meeting. At the time, Police Chief Gary McCullough said Fare did not want to press charges and only asked the Noordhoff be trespassed from her property. The next week, McCullough reported Fare had come to the police station and changed her mind, asking that charges be filed. At that point, North Bend police contacted Noordhoff and field the charges. She was never taken into custody and always maintained any physical contact was an involuntary reaction in self defense.
