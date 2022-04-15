Hansel and Gretel have returned safely from their perilous adventure deep in the woods and are bringing back the age-old secret of the Wildwood Witch.
To learn more, the community is invited to a special showing of Hanel and Gretel April 16 at the Sawdust Theatre. With a staff of children from the community, Hansel and Gretel will be presented at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sawdust Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children, toddlers on laps are free. Tickets can be reserved through drnancykeller@yahoo.com or picked up at the door.
Up to 60 local K-12th grade actors will have just one week of fun, intense rehearsals to put on this delightful show.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Coquille is presented locally by the CREATE Youth Center of Coquille with support of the Coos County Cultural Coalition. This Missoula Children's Theater yearly event has been coming to Coquille for nearly 40 years (except for the year of 2020). For information, contact Dr. Nancy Keller at 541 396-3855, 541 290-8479 or e-mail is best drnancykeller@yahoo.com.
