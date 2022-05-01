Dana Rieck arrived at the Coos Art Museum early Saturday morning. By 11 a.m., he had dozens of paintings set around the base of the walls and had moved the interior walls exactly where he wanted them.
Then he kicked everyone out of the room. Rieck, the exhibition preparator for the museum, wanted some time alone with the art before he decided how to set up the newest exhibit at the Coos Art Museum.
The exhibit opens with a reception this evening, and Rieck said he might still be working on the final touches until the guests arrive. Just another long week in the life of the man who has set up museum exhibits for the last decade.
With no formal training, Rieck has learned the job on the fly. But he said the key is to trust the art.
"I don't really set the shows up, they set themselves up," he said. "You get a feeling of the art and how it should look."
On Saturday morning, the look was a blank canvas. The freshly painted walls were empty, with the paintings sitting on the floor.
Before he arrived Saturday, Rieck had no idea what pieces were going to be in the exhibit, and that's exactly how he likes it.
"I never want to know what the pieces are," he said. "It's like Christmas. It gets unboxed that morning. There's usually one or two pieces that you center everything around. I've been doing this about 10 years. I've hung over 100 shows. It's art. What could be more fun?"
Rieck has long been a supporter of the Coos Art Museum, but only took over hanging the exhibits a decade ago when the previous preparator died. Rieck applied for the job and was chosen. Then he had to learn on the fly.
"My first couple of shows, it was overwhelming," Rieck said. "But after a while, it's just fun. It's a challenge each time. It's always different, which makes it perpetually interesting."
Rieck, who creates stained glass are when he has free time, has always loved art and said the community is fortunate to have the Coos Art Museum.
"How cool is it that we have an art museum in Coos Bay," he said. "When I moved here, I was like we have an art museum. We are so fortunate to this here."
And through the years, Rieck has hung and seen some amazing shows.
"Kelly Herrick in Bandon put on a killer show," Rieck said. "We did a glass show that was all Northwest artists. By and far, my favorite show is the student exhibit. The art from pre-schoolers to second graders is just genius. Art from children is so amazing. They're so pure."
Despite his lack of formal training, Rieck has proven himself over and over as a preparator.
"Ryan Hoover from Utah, that was an amazing show, too," Rieck said. "He brought all his work in and we set it up, A couple of days later, he walked in the room and said, 'Whoa, I really didn't there was something to hanging a show.'"
While many would think deciding where to place the art is difficult, Rieck said another step is more challenging.
"The most difficult thing in setting up the show is to make the room different," he said. "Every time you come in here, it's different. Sometimes there's no pillars, it's a wide open room."
The main gallery at the museum has three permanent pillars, but every other internal wall can be moved to make the room and every exhibit different. Rieck had help with that over the weekend, but when the walls were set, he started working alone. And that worked continued for close to a week, making every detail perfect before the new exhibit opened.
"Sometimes that lighting gets done by 4 p.m. Friday," he said with a laugh.
The Expressions West Show highlights the work of artists from 13 Western states. It will be on exhibit through June at the Coos Art Museum.
