COOS COUNTY — As the state takes unprecedented measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, one group of people don’t have it on their radar … yet.
For the homeless population, their number one priority is where to get food.
“This is a community we’ve been thinking about for two to three weeks now,” said Florence Pourtal-Stevens, Coos Health and Wellness’ public health director, about how to manage the homeless as the virus sweeps closer. “Our initial plan was to make sure folks have access to hygiene kits and supplies, so we’ve tried to order hand sanitizer, disposable thermometers and masks.”
However, those orders have since been canceled due to item shortages.
“We’re trying to think outside the box and find ways to purchase those,” Pourtal-Stevens said. “We also have ordered hand washing stations that we could supply to encampments where people can refill with water and we will provide them with soap as well.”
Coos Health and Wellness has pulled together a taskforce comprised of local homeless advocates to brainstorm how to contain COVID-19 if it reaches those living on the streets. This new taskforce includes Oregon Coast Community Action, the Nancy Devereux Center, Pastor Donald Ford from Harmony United Methodist Church, local law enforcement, and Alternative Youth Activities.
“The idea is to look at how to do outreach, provide education, distribute supplies, and think about if there were a COVID-19 case in the homeless population how do we care for this person and where can we isolate them?” Pourtal-Stevens said. “We’re also looking at possible places to use for quarantine….”
As stricter mandates get passed down from the governor’s office, the Nancy Devereux Center announced that it will continue to provide services to area homeless while working in conjunction with Coos Health and Wellness. On average, the center feeds and provides other services to more than 50 people each day. Though this goes against the mandate to not have gatherings of 25 people or more, Devereux Center Executive Director Tara Johnson said social distancing measures are being initiated to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus.
“It’s a difficult situation because the Devereux Center is providing showers and laundries, important steps that need to be taken to protect folks,” Pourtal-Stevens said.
In the center’s Monday announcement that it will continue to be open, which was being upheld on Wednesday, the Devereux expressed its continued commitment to helping its clients throughout this pandemic.
“…But our clients don’t have a home to shelter in place or self-quarantine,” Johnson said. “We’re increasing our hygiene and sanitation practices to make sure our clients are as protected as possible.”
The center will continue its use of showers and laundry services, since those are “paramount to our client’s safety and health,” she said.
Because the Devereux Center is run by grants and donations, Johnson is encouraging anyone who wants to give a financial contribution to stay in their vehicle and call in so a staff member can pick it up. This way, social isolation can be maintained.
“We have contacts in place that allow us to purchase items for discounted pricing, so your dollar will be stretched more than if you try to purchase items for us,” Johnson said, adding that “due to health concerns, we aren’t able to accept food items prepared offsite. We’ve planned ahead and have health and safety supplies en route.”
Though Johnson is part of the new taskforce formed by Coos Health and Wellness to tackle the issues surrounding the homeless and COVID-19, she said the Devereux is considering the option to quarantine if allowed and if necessary.
“There aren’t other options,” she said. “Now that the libraries aren’t available, that takes away a place where homeless were warm and dry in the day. Other meal sites are closing and changing as well. Potentially, that’s what we have to consider. We are working closely with the health department to do whatever they ask.”
Johnson emphasized that COVID-19 is not on the radar for the homeless population because they are more concerned where their next meal is from. Of course, she said that the current government-mandated restrictions are impacting the rest of the population and haven’t had much effect on them.
“At this moment, it hasn’t had a big impact in their world yet,” she said.
In the Coos County area, 43 percent of the homeless are over the age of 50. This puts most in the age-range most vulnerable to severe or fatal COVID-19 infections.
“It is a concern if someone is sick,” Johnson said. “Many times they have underlying health conditions they aren’t even aware they have. It is a greater concern that a lot of homeless people who get sick wait before getting medical care. By the time they seek treatment, it could be harder to treat or fatal because it is normal for them to delay medical care.”
The first Coos Health and Wellness homeless taskforce meeting was on Wednesday where more ideas on how to manage these issues were discussed.
“We want to do the right thing by our clients and our community,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to navigate pretty unknown waters like everyone else. How do we figure out what the right choice is? If we aren’t allowed to quarantine, that scares me more because where will people go? They are still intermingling, but then they would be without anyone to monitor their physical wellbeing.”
