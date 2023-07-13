Hamilton joins North Bend council
Contributed photo

Last week, North Bend City Recorder Maycie Jaehnig administered the Oath of Office to newly-appointed Council Member Matt Hamilton. He will fill the unexpired term of Dr. Eric Gleason, who resigned from his post upon moving out of the city limits. Pictured from left to right: Councilor Hamilton, Mayor Jessica Engelke, Councilor Barbara Schultz, and Councilor Susanna Noordhoff.

