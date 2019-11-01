Hundreds of costume-clad kids and their parents converged downtown during the annual Halloween festivities in Coos Bay, turning the streets into a roving spookfest complete with a skateboarding monkey, unicorns and a variety of Velociraptors and super heroes.
Halloween festivities in downtown Coos Bay
- ED GLAZAR THE WORLD
- Updated
Ed Glazar
Visual Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended
Print Ads
Service
Construction