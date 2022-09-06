Over the last 30 years, the local Habitat for Humanity chapter has built 29 homes for some of the most needy members of the community.
But in the coming months, Habitat will do something it has never done before - build a duplex.
Jesse Trosper, the executive director of Coos County Habitat for Humanity, said the organization worked with the city of Coos Bay to acquire a piece of property on Wall Street in the Empire District. The property held an abandoned and dilapidated structure, but Trosper said it was in such disarray it could not be salvaged.
So this week, the two structures on the property will be torn down to give Habitat for Humanity the chance to begin working on building new decent, affordable homes to for two Coos County families.
"It's been empty for five years," Prosper said. "When we got it, we thought maybe we could rehab it."
But one look inside the home changed those plans, leading to the idea of the first duplex construction project.
"It's actually a lot and a half, so it's big enough to put a duplex on," Prosper said. "This will be our first duplex. We're pretty excited. It will get rid of a nuisance for the neighbors, and we can help two families."
The property Habitat will be using was condemned by the city of Coos Bay due to its condition, and the city eventually took ownership. Prosper said Habitat paid Coos Bay enough to cover the city's expenses to acquire the land. The next step will be demolishing the structures on it now, which is scheduled this week.
Once the land is cleared, Habitat for Humanity can get to work on planning for the new homes.
"This duplex is kid of new," Prosper said. "We're still working with the city to have lot lines moved and we're getting our drawings done."
Prosper was joined at the property Thursday by the Rev. Chris von Lobedan, the chair of the Habitat for Humanity board.
"I've been with Habitat one way or another for 3o years," von Lobedan said. "The office used to be in the church I served."
In his volunteer role, von Lobedan has been involved with almost all of the homes habitat has had a hand in, 26 newly built homes, two manufactured homes placed on land and one house that was rehabbed.
The 29 families all worked on their own and other homes to put in sweat equity as a down payment and signed mortgages equal to no more than 30% of their income. One of the 29 mortgages, close to half have now been paid off.
Coos County Habitat for Humanity also has a home repair program, where volunteers help existing low-income home owners make needed repairs to their homes.
Prosper said once the land is cleared and the planning is done, Habitat will open up the application process for families to apply. A committee will review all the applications and will choose two families to get the duplexes.
The plan is for the new homes to be three-bedroom homes that are decent, safe and affordable. The families chosen will take out a loan through Habitat that is equal or less than the actual cost of construction. Prosper said in some cases the homeowners pay less than actual cost because Habitat wants to keep the mortgage affordable.
"We carry the loans, there's zero interest," he said.
The Coos County Habitat chapter is also going to be using a new land lease development structure. What that means is the families will own the homes, while Habitat will maintain ownership of the land itself. Each family will sign a 99-year lease on the land at no cost.
By maintaining ownership of the land, Habitat can guarantee any future owners will be needy families as well. All owners must make less than 80% of the income level in the region to qualify.
Prosper said the COVID pandemic did slow down the Coos County chapter, but it did not stop the volunteer work.
"It slowed us down a lot," he said. "When we did start, materials started getting hard to find and delivered to us. I remember we has two months we were waiting for trusses."
Habitat for Humanity is funded by donations, grants and the Habitat store in downtown Coos Bay. The organization has six paid employees - three who work at the store, Proper, an operations manager and a construction manager.
Prosper said he is not sure when work will begin on constructing the new homes, but her is eager to get started to build two more "simple, decent, affordable homes."
"A lot of the other affiliates have done duplexes, so I've been in contact with them," he said. "We are hoping to reach out to more contractors to see if we can get more support from them. We've had them do that in the past."
While not everyone can build a home, von Lobedan said everyone can help Habitat.
"Donate to the Habitat store, share information around the community, like churches, and invite us to speak," he said. "We're always supporting people who want to volunteer in the community with meaningful jobs. We've always benefited from patrons in the community who recognize the merits of this and have given us property."
And believe it or not, von Lobedan said property just like the one on Wall Street is ideal for Habitat.
"If we could get property that needs to be demolished and redeveloped, it would be helpful," he said.
He explained one of the largest Habitat costs with property is often developing it. A property where that has been done saves money and time.
As Prosper and von Lobedan looked at the property Thursday, directly behind the house, new neighbors of an adjacent property were working to rehab one they recently acquired. When the two properties are fixed up, it will make a huge difference in the community, Prosper said.
"It's been empty, and it's been a problem," he said while pointing to the existing home.
