COOS COUNTY — Coos County Habitat for Humanity is now accepting applications for their Homeowner Partnership Program. Starting Friday, Nov. 1, and ending Friday, Nov. 22, they will be accepting qualifying applications for a new home build located in the Empire District of Coos Bay.
Applicants must be living or working in Coos County for at least six months, be currently living in substandard, transitional housing or rent is over 30% of income, income must be between 30-60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). All households and various descriptions of "family" are eligible.
The home loan will have no interest. Loan payments will be affordable and based on household income. The adults of the household will also be required to partner with Habitat by providing "Sweat Equity." Some examples of Sweat Equity are: construction, painting, office work, special events and refreshments.
You have free articles remaining.
There are four orientations available to the public for free. Contact Habitat for Humanity to learn where they will be and come learn more about the program, to make sure it fits needs.
Applications are available at: Habitat Restore, 776 S. Second St., Coos Bay; via email at infocch@cooscountyhabitat.org; on Facebook @cooscountyhabitat; or by mail, call 541-756-9080. Qualifying applications must be received by Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.